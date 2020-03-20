Paras Chhabra Says He Did Not Enjoy Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Actor Is Upset With Sana & Her Brother!

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill's swayamvar aka Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been hitting the headlines since the begining. It is being said that the show had a premature ending due to low TRPs and Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Paras revealed about his experience on the show. He told Pinkvilla that he is not enjoying the show. He also is not happy with the way Shehnaz and her brother Shehbaaz are acting on the show.

About the show, he feels it is hectic as they started shooting immediately after Bigg Boss. And he is also confused about the girls - if they are fake or real or just trying to hog attention. About Shehnaz, the actor feels that she speaks all the wrong things. He added that Shehnaz has disrespected all the women in the Bigg Boss house and now in this show, she is talking about character, when no one questioned her character.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Paras was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am not enjoying doing the show. Firstly, I don't think there is any reason for Shehbaaz to be there inside the house. Shehbaaz has come to vet guys for his sister but he is playing his own game inside, making his own topics and manipulating people. He is telling people that I don't respect women. When did I not respect women?"

He added that he hasn't fallen in love or attracted to anyone. He feels that people are targeting her because Navdish is on his priority list.

He further added, "I am not liking the attitude of the girls inside. Some say they are tapori and I am like, then what are you doing here? Which I am not happy about. When Gautam Gulati came inside the house, he should have clarified all of this which he didn't."

