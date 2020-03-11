Paras Fans Get Into Twitter War With Jay; Mahhi Slams Them For Dragging Daughter Tara In Fight!

Alissa

"Lol, I know yeh #JayBhanushali kameena hai kabhi sudhar nahin sakta. 🤣🤣😂😂 I never liked him no matter how good he tries to act. He shows his nature in the end 🐍. Stop using #ParasChhabra for limelight #MujhseShaadiKaroge."

"#JayBhanushali was asking to create fake love triangle. All he wanted was to make them go against their will just for the show. This is not a senior asks his junior to do work. Professionally jitna #ParasChabbra show kar raha hai uski 3 percentage bhi woh sana nahi kar rahi hai."

"Guys no need to do anything related to @VijMahhi and #jaybhanushali. Everyone can see they are overreacting and everyone knows why. Let our boy Paras come out on weekend and he'll do whatever is necessary. All they want is your attention. #ParasChhabra #MahiraSharma #pahira."

Jay Reveals Paras’ Statements Were Edited By The Channel

Jay Bhanushali didn't take the trolls and slammed them for the same. He also revealed that Paras' statements were edited by the channel. The actor tweeted, "2 baar type karke delete kiya hun..ab agar comment batauga na ki unse ladki ke baatein mei kya kya bola hain.. duniya usse wapas wahan bhej degi jahan se woh aya hain but when channel edited those comments hum bhi edit karke bhool na chahenge dont want to harm anyone peace."

Mahhi Gives Befitting Reply To A Troller

A user even dragged Jay and Mahhi's little daughter in the fight and later deleted the post. But the actress gave it back and tweeted, "Agar dam hai toh keep ur Ac active bcoz ull be behind bars for talking about rape lets see now dam hai rakh apna account active person cops trace u." She also took the snapshot of the user's profile and wrote, "Kya hua beta hai dum toh c u at Oshiwara police station at 2 pm Tom."

Paras Clarifies

Meanwhile, there were a few users who slammed Paras for his remark on girls. Now, Paras has clarified about the same. He was quoted bu by India-forum as saying, "I request people not to make assumptions about me or the episode, please watch to know the truth."