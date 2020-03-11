Paras-Mahira's Baarish Music Video Is Better Than Asim-Jacqueline's Mere Angne Mein

Mere Angne Mein Vs Baarish

The first and foremost thing is originality of the song and tune. While JacSim's song is a recreated version of Laawaris song ‘Mere angne mein', Baarish is original. Also, Baarish is soulful, emotional and heart-touching while the former song wasn't catchy at all.

Acting Matters More Than Looks!

Secondly, acting of Paras and Mahira seemed much better than Jacqueline and Asim (no doubt the Kashmiri lad looked good, but acting matters!). Asim and Jacqueline's expression seemed over the top and forced while Paras and Mahira's expressions seemed natural.

Concept/Story-telling

We understand that the music videos get short time for story-telling, but the challenge is who tells it in a better way. Baarish's story telling was clear (although there were a few glitches), whereas, Mere Angne Mein's concept was really confusing as everything was introduced forcefully and it looked rushed!

Well, not just us, even fans felt PaHira's song is better than JacSim's. Check out a few comments from Insta, Twitter and YouTube.

Madhubala

"Song BAARISH of #Pahira is far better than song Mere Angne Me (Remix) Loved the voice of @SonuKakkar and music by @TonyKakkar as well. Always remember An Original is Worth more than a Copy All the Best @MahiraSharma_ @paras_chhabra SidPahira Ok handin BB13 #BaarishWithPaHira."

Hafsa Humayun

"Asim ka song bkwas treen ha fzul sa mahira r Paras ka song best ha itna heart touching ha with osum acting Paras ny itna acha Kiya I wish dono movie b kry r ici trha r song b IN SHA ALLAHRed heartRed heartRed heart #pahiraforever #pahira."

Tarun, Goly & Tenzin

Tarun_s_chouhan: Song hit jayega bhai asim ka bekar song tha bakwas.

Goly Kumar: 100 times better than remixs of neha kakkar.

Tenzin Yingsel: This should go trending. Why asim's meaningless song trending?

Sana & Swati

Sana babannavar: Actually after biggboss I was not liking them...but this song made me to like paras and mahira again.....nice acting and song.....well done....

Swati sinha: I don't like both... But this video is awesome... Great chemistry between them.

Abhishek Joshi

"Bekar video #MereAngneMein u were just background artist. Isse acha toh #Barish song hai. With good acting skills of #Pahira."

Pratik & Imran

Pratik Tiwari: #Baarish is better than #MereAngneMein #pahira @parasvchhabra.

Imran: 100 time better than #MereAngneMein paras and mahira done great job Clapping hands sign #PaHira rock background artist Nalla shock #Baarish.

Nik_Invinci

"Concept hi samajh ni aaya #MereAngneMein2 ka... everything feels rushed...Whereas #BaarishWithPaHira is an amazing lovestory & song..Chemistry toh hai #Pahira mein, kuch bhi bolo.... & #MahiraSharma is more prettier/better on camera, than a certain jealous person.... Shushing faceShushing faceShushing faceShushing face."