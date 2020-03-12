    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Paras-Mahira's Baarish Overtakes Asim-Jacqueline's Mere Angne Mein; Trends At #1 On YouTube

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song Baarish, which was released on March 10, 2020, has overtaken Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's music video Mere Angne Mein was released on March 9, 2020. Baarish is trending at number one position on YouTube.

      PaHira's Baarish Overtakes JacSim's Mere Angne Mein

      PaHira's Baarish Overtakes JacSim's Mere Angne Mein

      For the uninitiated, Asim and Jacqueline's much-hyped song is written by Vayu, crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was quite disappointing and a few fans were upset because of Asim's less screen presence. Despite this, the song garnered 29 million views and was trending at number one on YouTube. But now, the song has dropped to the fourth place

      Baarish Vs Mere Angne Mein

      Baarish Vs Mere Angne Mein

      Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's music video, Baarish, which was released just a day ago, is sung by Sony Kakkar and Nikhil D'souza. The music is composed by Tony Kakkar, who has also written the lyrics. Initially, when the song was released it was at the third place on YouTube. But now it is trending at number one on YouTube despite less views compared to JacSim's song. As of now, PaHira's song has garnered 8.7 million views.

      Many who don't like Paras or the couple (Paras and Mahira) in the Bigg Boss are seen praising their chemistry and the song.

      Paras Talks About The Song

      Paras Talks About The Song

      About the song, Paras was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "It is such a beautiful song. Baarish is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition. I am very happy that people are loving the song."

      ‘The Song Will Leave An Impact For Its Uniqueness’

      ‘The Song Will Leave An Impact For Its Uniqueness’

      Mahira said, "The song will leave an impact for its uniqueness. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways. I am glad that the audience loves the song as much as we do."

      (Images Source: Snapshots From YouTube Videos)

      Also Read: Paras-Mahira's Baarish Music Video Is Better Than Asim-Jacqueline's Mere Angne Mein

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X