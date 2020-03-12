Paras-Mahira's Baarish Overtakes Asim-Jacqueline's Mere Angne Mein; Trends At #1 On YouTube

PaHira's Baarish Overtakes JacSim's Mere Angne Mein

For the uninitiated, Asim and Jacqueline's much-hyped song is written by Vayu, crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and music recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song was quite disappointing and a few fans were upset because of Asim's less screen presence. Despite this, the song garnered 29 million views and was trending at number one on YouTube. But now, the song has dropped to the fourth place

Baarish Vs Mere Angne Mein

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's music video, Baarish, which was released just a day ago, is sung by Sony Kakkar and Nikhil D'souza. The music is composed by Tony Kakkar, who has also written the lyrics. Initially, when the song was released it was at the third place on YouTube. But now it is trending at number one on YouTube despite less views compared to JacSim's song. As of now, PaHira's song has garnered 8.7 million views.

Many who don't like Paras or the couple (Paras and Mahira) in the Bigg Boss are seen praising their chemistry and the song.

Paras Talks About The Song

About the song, Paras was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "It is such a beautiful song. Baarish is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition. I am very happy that people are loving the song."

‘The Song Will Leave An Impact For Its Uniqueness’

Mahira said, "The song will leave an impact for its uniqueness. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love in different ways. I am glad that the audience loves the song as much as we do."