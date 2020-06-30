Parth Samthaan Abuses Media Person Outside Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Sets!

TV shows and films, which had stopped shooting in mid-March, have been allowed to resume shoot in non-containment zones with conditions. A list of guidelines has been issued to the producers to ensure the safety of the cast and crew amid the Coronavirus scare. Many television actors have resumed work. Recently, Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, resumed shoot. The actor had also shared a few pictures on his social media accounts.

A video is doing the rounds, in which a media personnel wanted to take Parth's picture and requested him for the same. But the actor abused him!

In the above said video, Parth was seen wearing a red sando, black shorts with a cap and a mask. He was seen walking from his car to the studio with a few bags in his hand. When the media person asked, "Parth Bhai, ek minute rukh jayenge please." Parth looked irked and told the media person, "Yeh aap lagaoge, toh main aapki ****."

Meanwhile, Parth had recently shared a picture from the sets, in which he was seen getting ready for the shoot. The actor looked dapper in a blue shirt with a blue-white striped coat, pant and a white tie. He captioned the picture as, "Back to Shoot after 3 months 😇 Back to normalcy ! #unlockindia."

It has to be recalled that Parth had accused Vikas Gupta of molestation and non-payment of dues for working on his show and constant threats of ruining his career. Just a couple of years ago, the two had patched-up and Vikas wanted Parth to clarify that he didn't molest him, but the latter didn't. Hence, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant had made a video in which he called out the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor and made major revelations. While coming out as a bisexual, Vikas had said that he and Parth were in a relationship.

