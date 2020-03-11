Parth Samthaan Birthday Special! Erica Fernandes Or Niti Taylor, Who Makes BEST Jodi With Parth?
The youth sensation and handsome hunk, Parth Samthaan is one of the most successful, talented and popular actors with the major female following from all over the world. Parth has been first runner-up of Pantaloons Fresh Face 2012. He has also done a few advertisements for brands like Close-up and Coca-Cola. Parth was a part of episodic series like Life OK's Savdhaan India, MTV India's Webbed, Bindass' Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He bagged his first lead role in Channel V India's Best Friends Forever in which he played the role of Prithvi Sanyal. It was Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan that got him recognition in which he played the role of Manik. Currently, he is working in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Anurag Basu. In his shows, he has been paired opposite many beautiful actresses like Niti Taylor, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif, but his pairing opposite Niti and Erica were loved the most.
Parth & Niti In Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan
Parth and Niti's excellent acting chops and their amazing on-screen chemistry grabbed viewers' attention. The duo, who played the roles of Manik and Nandini, became an iconic pair. Fans loved them so much that they nick-named them as MaNan.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Sequels
Fans loved Manik and Nandini's chemistry so much that they demanded for sequels. The makers came up with KYY 2 and 3. While first two seasons were aired on MTV, the third season was aired on Voot. Fans have been demanded for Season 4, courtesy 'MaNan' craze.
Parth & Erica In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Currently, Parth is seen in reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he is seen playing the role of Anurag Basu. The actor's sizzling chemistry with Erica Fernandes (Prerna) is loved by fans. Their fans have nicknamed them 'AnuPre' (based on on-screen names) and 'PaRica' (based on their reel names).
Parth & Erica
There were also reports that Parth and Erica are in relationship. It was said that the duo spend a lot of time together on and off-screen. The duo was also spotted together at parties and events. But the actors have always maintained that they are 'just friends' and enjoy each other's company.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors Wish Parth
Meanwhile, Parth is having a blast with Kasautii co-actors on his birthday. Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee and Aamna Sharif and other actors took to social media to wish the birthday boy.
