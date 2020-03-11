Parth Samthaan Birthday Special! Erica Fernandes Or Niti Taylor, Who Makes The BEST Jodi With Parth?

Parth & Niti In Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

Parth and Niti's excellent acting chops and their amazing on-screen chemistry grabbed viewers' attention. The duo, who played the roles of Manik and Nandini, became an iconic pair. Fans loved them so much that they nick-named them as MaNan.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Sequels

Fans loved Manik and Nandini's chemistry so much that they demanded for sequels. The makers came up with KYY 2 and 3. While the first two seasons were aired on MTV, the third season was aired on Voot. Fans have been demanding for Season 4, courtesy 'MaNan' craze.

Parth & Erica In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Currently, Parth is seen in the reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which he is seen playing the role of Anurag Basu. The actor's sizzling chemistry with Erica Fernandes (Prerna) is loved by fans. Their fans have nicknamed them 'AnuPre' (based on their on-screen names) and 'PaRica' (based on their real names).

Parth & Erica

There were also reports that Parth and Erica are in relationship. It was said that the duo spend a lot of time together on and off-screen. The duo was also spotted together at parties and events. But the actors have always maintained that they are 'just friends' and enjoy each other's company.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actors Wish Parth

Meanwhile, Parth is having a blast with Kasautii co-actors on his birthday. Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee and Aamna Sharif and other actors took to social media to wish the birthday boy.