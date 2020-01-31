Parth Samthaan Is Curious To Know About His Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Co-star Niti Taylor's Wedding

Parth Samthaan, who is seen playing the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is curious about Niti Taylor's wedding! It has to be recalled that Niti and Parth worked together in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. The duo became the sensation for the youth with their roles Manik and Nandini. The actors were also seen in Voot's KYY 3. Niti and Parth share a great bond on-screen and they are good friends.

Of late, the actress has been sharing a few wedding pictures on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, Niti was seen in a traditional lehenga and Parth commented, "Getting married now 🤔."

Niti was quick to respond to Parth's message. She told him that she won't be getting married without inviting him. The actress wrote, "@the_parthsamthaan No no won't get married without inviting you🥳 aap aaoge na?? 😂." This cute and short conversation between the actors on social media won their fans' hearts.

A fan wrote, "@the_parthsamthaan you two are soo precious @nititaylor ❤️❤️." Another fan commented, "@nititaylor aww how cute response to @the_parthsamthaan."

A few fans even replied on Parth's behalf. Take a look at a few comments:

Mswathi109: @nititaylor aap bulainge tho voh jaroor ayenge😍

Manan_only: @the_parthsamthaan Nooo😂😂attending someone's programme. you'll be invited for sure whenever her one will happen.

Samthaanxparthians: @nititaylor kyu nahi aayenge 😂🙈

For the uninitiated, Niti got engaged to Parikshit Bawa, who is the Indian Army captain. It is being said that the couple will be tying the knot on February 20, 2020.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Erica Fernandes Breaks Up With Parth Samthaan; Mystery Man In The Actress' Life Revealed!