Parth Samthaan, Neha Kakkar, Parul & Other TV Celebs Share Family Photos & Wish Fans For Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya is a part of the five-day festivities celebrated post-Diwali. Like every year, many television celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion. Parth Samthaan, Neha Kakkar, Parul Chauhan and others also shared some family photos online. Take a look:

Indian Idol Neha Kakkar shared a sweet childhood picture with her siblings and wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj to the Best Brother & Best Sister in the world!!! ♥️🙌🏼 The way @sonukakkarofficial Didi is holding Me and @tonykakkar Bhaiyu, she has the same kind of love for us, infact more. Love You Sonu Didi and Tony Bhaiyu 🥰🤗😇🙏🏼 P.S. Recognise the #ChotiNehu? 🙈 #KakkarSiblings #KakkarFamily”

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan look dapper in an ethnic attire as she shared some pictures with his sister from the Bhai Dooj festivities. The actor wrote, Happy bhaidooj 😇❤️”

Sharad Kelkar was seen touching his sister's feet, He also shared another picture from his childhood days and wrote, "Happy Bhai Dooj Di and thank you for being there for me all these years. You have always been the pillar of strength for me. Happy Bhai Dooj to all the sisters out there."

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga shared a video with her little brother and wrote, “Mera chota bhai ♥️ Tu apna khyaal rakhya kar. Happy bhai dooj 🙏”

Parul Chauhan also sent across some warm wishes to her brother by writing, “Happy Bhai dooj bhaiya 🤗❤️🤗❤️🤗❤️🤗❤️🤗bhut Yaad AA rahi hai yar🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈khoob Khush raho bhagwan khoob tarkki de tumhe.”

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma, Jennifer Winget, Shaheer Sheikh, Sidharth & Other TV Celebs Wish Fans A Happy Diwali