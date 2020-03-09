#Throwback! Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Reveal Weird Compliments They Received As A Couple
Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor became household names with their roles as Manik and Nandini in the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan because of their excellent acting chops and their amazing on-screen chemistry. The first season of the show was premiered on MTV on July 21, 2014 and it enjoyed a phenomenal fandom across the country. Today, we bring you a throwback interview of the actors with India-forums, where they revealed about their first impressions, favourite scenes and weird compliments they received as a couple.
Parth & Niti’s First Impression On Each Other
When asked about their first impression, Niti said, "First time when I saw him, I was like, 'he is damn tall'." On the other hand, Parth said that his impression on Niti was completely opposite, that she is too short. He also added that his first scene, show-wise, was in the fifth episode. It took them five to six episodes to get into comfort zone.
Good Qualities About Each Other
Parth said that Niti is very hard-working, works passionately and never complains, but personally, it is him who complains if he is not okay with anything while Niti revealed that Parth is very focussed and always into his character, which she has to learn from him.
Memorable Scene
Niti revealed her favourite scene was the ‘drunk scene'. On the other hand, Parth said that there are many good scenes and ‘drunk scene' was also good. He further added, along with that the ‘break-up scene' was good. Also, the ‘kissing scene' was also good, as it came out really well, which they didn't expect.
Weird Compliments That They Received As A Couple
Parth revealed that the weird compliment that he received was when he got to know that his friend's girlfriend, who took the show so seriously, had asked his friend, if Parth and Niti are really marrying.
Niti revealed that people asked her how was the kiss. She said, "It's so funny how people ask. How was the kiss."
