    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      #Throwback! Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor Reveal Weird Compliments They Received As A Couple

      By
      |

      Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor became household names with their roles as Manik and Nandini in the show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan because of their excellent acting chops and their amazing on-screen chemistry. The first season of the show was premiered on MTV on July 21, 2014 and it enjoyed a phenomenal fandom across the country. Today, we bring you a throwback interview of the actors with India-forums, where they revealed about their first impressions, favourite scenes and weird compliments they received as a couple.

      Parth & Niti’s First Impression On Each Other

      Parth & Niti’s First Impression On Each Other

      When asked about their first impression, Niti said, "First time when I saw him, I was like, 'he is damn tall'." On the other hand, Parth said that his impression on Niti was completely opposite, that she is too short. He also added that his first scene, show-wise, was in the fifth episode. It took them five to six episodes to get into comfort zone.

      Good Qualities About Each Other

      Good Qualities About Each Other

      Parth said that Niti is very hard-working, works passionately and never complains, but personally, it is him who complains if he is not okay with anything while Niti revealed that Parth is very focussed and always into his character, which she has to learn from him.

      Memorable Scene

      Memorable Scene

      Niti revealed her favourite scene was the ‘drunk scene'. On the other hand, Parth said that there are many good scenes and ‘drunk scene' was also good. He further added, along with that the ‘break-up scene' was good. Also, the ‘kissing scene' was also good, as it came out really well, which they didn't expect.

      Weird Compliments That They Received As A Couple

      Weird Compliments That They Received As A Couple

      Parth revealed that the weird compliment that he received was when he got to know that his friend's girlfriend, who took the show so seriously, had asked his friend, if Parth and Niti are really marrying.

      Niti revealed that people asked her how was the kiss. She said, "It's so funny how people ask. How was the kiss."

      Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: SAB TV Tops The Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Gets Grand Opening!

      Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Post Mr Bajaj's Re-entry, Show To Take Leap; New Characters To Be Introduced

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X