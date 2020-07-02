    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Parth Samthaan Opens Up About Battling Depression; Thanks Everyone Who Helped Him Stay Positive

      The Coronavirus lockdown has not been easy for anyone. It has not only troubled the common man, but also celebrities. Many celebrities spoke about depression after Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Now, Parth Samthaan has shared how lockdown has been tough on him.

      The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor, who resumed shoot recently, shared an emotional note that read, "I am grateful and thankful to all my loved ones, my friends, fans and all those people who have helped and influence me to become a better and positive person. Thank you so much."

      Parth captioned the note as, "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over .. We are Ready !!! To face this world againnnn !!!! #staypostive."

      Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika and is also a good friend of Parth, called him a rockstar asking him to focus on good things and work. She wrote, "You are a Rockstaaa. Just Focus on good things and your work."

      Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani commented, "I'm losing it sun le. And ul be rocking. U knw wht I mean." To this, Parth replied, "@arjunbijlani 😂😂😂😂 I have a new playlist now."

      It has to be recalled that recently, Parth made it to the headlines for abusing a media person. Apparently, while he was entering the sets, a media person asked him for a click, but the actor looked irked and used foul language. He was also in the news after producer and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta called him out for not clarifying molestation charges against him.

