Parth Samthaan Parties With Hina Khan & Sahil Anand At Ariah Agarwal's Birthday Bash (PICS)
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the popular shows on the television. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey in the lead roles. The actors have bonded really well on and off-screen. Although a few actors like Hina Khan (Komolika) and Ariah Agarwal (Komolika's sister Mishka) exited the show, Parth and others are in touch with them. Recently, Ariah celebrated her birthday and it was sort of Kasautii reunion for them! Take a look at a few pictures from Ariah's birthday bash!
In Pic: Hina & Sahil Pose With Birthday Girl Ariah
The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a green dress. Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand, Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky graced Ariah's birthday bash. The actors also shared pictures and videos on their Instagram stories.
Hina & Her Buoyzzz!
Hina shared a picture snapped with Sahil and Parth and wrote, "My buoyzzzz I usually don't party, but when I do, it's insane and wild... probably my reason to say no to parties."
Parth & Hina’s Twist Dance!
In a video shared by Ariah, the actress along with Hina and Parth were seen grooving to the Love Aaj Kal's song, 'Twist'. (Watch the video at the end of the slider)
Hina, Sahil, Parth At Ariah’s Birthday Bash
In a video shared by Hina's fan club, the actors were seen holding a placards that read - Glitz & Glamour (Parth), Sexy (Hina), Born To Glam (Sahil) and Ariah Birthday Bash (Ariah). In another picture, Hina was seen posing with Parth. The duo looked cute together.
@realhinakhan @the_parthsamthaan @itisariah @sahilanandofficial dancing like crazy 😂😂
These two are mad 🤣 @realhinakhan @sahilanandofficial
Going by the videos and pictures, we must say that the actors had indeed a blast at Ariah's birthday bash.
(Images Source: Instagram)
