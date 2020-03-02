Parth Samthaan Parties With Hina Khan & Sahil Anand At Ariah Agarwal's Birthday Bash (PICS)

In Pic: Hina & Sahil Pose With Birthday Girl Ariah

The birthday girl looked gorgeous in a green dress. Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand, Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky graced Ariah's birthday bash. The actors also shared pictures and videos on their Instagram stories.

Hina & Her Buoyzzz!

Hina shared a picture snapped with Sahil and Parth and wrote, "My buoyzzzz I usually don't party, but when I do, it's insane and wild... probably my reason to say no to parties."

Parth & Hina’s Twist Dance!

In a video shared by Ariah, the actress along with Hina and Parth were seen grooving to the Love Aaj Kal's song, 'Twist'. (Watch the video at the end of the slider)

Hina, Sahil, Parth At Ariah’s Birthday Bash

In a video shared by Hina's fan club, the actors were seen holding a placards that read - Glitz & Glamour (Parth), Sexy (Hina), Born To Glam (Sahil) and Ariah Birthday Bash (Ariah). In another picture, Hina was seen posing with Parth. The duo looked cute together.