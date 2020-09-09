Parth Samthaan's Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi Revealed!

Parth Samthaan To Play Alia’s Lover In The Film

As per ETimes TV report, till now, Parth's role was kept under wraps as the makers didn't want to reveal it. Apparently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor will be seen playing the role of Alia Bhatt's lover in the film.

The Actor’s Role In SLB’s Film

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is apparently a biographical crime film about a young girl, who is sold into prostitution by her boyfriend. The report suggests that Parth is going to play Alia's lover in the film. Although his role is short, it is a prominent role in the movie.

Parth Quits Kasautii For Gangubai Kathiawadi?

A source was quoted as saying, "This was the reason why Parth wanted to take a break from TV so that he can prepare for his big Bollywood break, this shooting of which will be scheduled soon. He didn't want to juggle between his TV show and his big Bollywood project."

The Source Further Added…

The source further added, "Also, he wanted to be not seen on the small screen before he graduated on to the silver screen. He has been quite excited about this role and the talks were on since quite a few months. He even informed the same to the producer of his show Kasautii, Ekta Kapoor."