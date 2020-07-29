Parth Samthaan To Resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Shoot From Next Week!

Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago. The shooting of the show was halted for a few days and the cast and crew members underwent tests. While actors tested negative, four people from the studio tested positive. Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif decided to shoot from home (PS: Aamna's staff member tested positive). Few actors resumed shoot, but Parth was under home quarantine. It was said that the actor will resume shoot from next month. As per Pinkvilla report, Parth will resume shoot for the show next week.

The actor, who is in Pune to spend some quality time with his family, is likely to come back to Mumbai and will begin shooting on the set. But the date is not yet revealed.

It has to be recalled that Parth recently gave a befitting reply to a troller, who alleged that he flouted BMC rules. The Kasautii actor revealed that although he tested negative, he was home quarantined for 17 days. But last night, he had a panic attack and decided to go to Pune to spend some much-needed time with his family.

Recently, he also shared his mother's picture on his Instagram story and called her his 'life'.

For the uninitiated, on July 27, Parth shared a post on Instagram stating that he has been tested negative, and is doing fine. He wrote, "As you all know by now... My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all keeping me in your prayers... Thanks a ton 🙏 God bless you."

