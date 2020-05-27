    For Quick Alerts
      Aniruddh Dave On COVID-19 Lockdown: ‘I Have Learnt To Live Happily With Minimal Things’

      Like most of us, Aniruddh Dave is spending time indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the Patiala Babes fame actor opened up about the new normal whilst voicing his opinion on celebrities posting home videos.

      Aniruddh said, “I feel that this time is not going to come back. I know we have seen a lockdown for the first time and I hope it is the last too. But yes, we have learned that anything can happen in life. I have learnt that we can live our life happily, with our family, even with minimal things.”

      Aniruddh Dave

      The actor added that he’s not a huge fan of celebrities sharing too much on social media these days amid quarantine, or for that matter taking up shooting for work, from home. He stated, “What you are doing at home is personal, why do you want to share it. I am not so active on social media so maybe that’s why I think like that. I am not interested in shot-at-home videos, though I have been asked to do the same, I like to work on set because I need that vibe to act. People who are shooting from home are great actors but I need the whole team and crew to shoot. I enjoy shooting with them.”

      Aniruddh Dave

      Aniruddh concluded by speaking about TV shoots and sets etiquette post lockdown. “There won’t be crowded scenes, and we will see fewer romantic scenes and lesser crew members on set. People will have to get used to this new way of life and they will have to become responsible and self-sufficient. When our lives go back to normal, I don’t think most people will go out immediately. There will always be fear and I hope people are alert always,” he said.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 23:18 [IST]
