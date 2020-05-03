Patiala Babes Star Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up About Her Birthday Celebrations Amid Lockdown

Patiala Babes star Ashnoor Kaur will be turning a year older tomorrow (May 4). However, due to the extension by the COVID-19 lockdown in the nation, the young actress won’t be able to celebrate her birthday. But she did open up to an entertainment portal about understanding the need of the hour and has no qualms in prioritizing safety and precaution.

Ashnoor said, "Well, to be very honest, I was really excited for my 16th, I mean obviously, everyone is. But of course, the safety of the people is more important. We had actually decided where are we going to celebrate our birthday, which would have been possible if there wasn't a lockdown, but I guess this lockdown has slashed away a lot of us. It is not just my birthday, but also our entire show, so I just want to tell everyone to stay safe and stay indoors."

On being quizzed about Patiala Babes abruptly going off-air, the actress replied, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot. But it is forever going to live in my heart and I am going to cherish the memories with the team, the producers. I also want to express my thanks to the channel for this beautiful journey."

