Paurashpur Women Shilpa Shinde And Poulomi Das Are Ready For Revolution – Watch BTS Video!

The latest BTS video of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's magnum opus Paurashpur defines determination. The video featuring the women of Paurashpur kingdom including Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerawati and Poulomi Das as dasi Kala and others sees them encouraging other women in the kingdom to stand for their rights and do whatever it takes to achieve that.

The video highlights women of Paurashpur expressing their journey, where the only way to claim power is to fight, and the only way to achieve freedom is to revolt against the oppression of the empire! It sees Shilpa and Poulomi talking about their respective characters and deciding to challenge the male patriarchy in Paurashpur.

Dialogues like 'Jin aurato pe tune atyachar kiye hai, wo auratein tere naash ka kaaran banegi Bhadrapratap' and 'In aansuon ko apne aanchal mein sambhalke rakho, baad mein aag laganeke kaam aayegi' sets the tone for the action and drama going to unfold on screen soon!

Predicted to be one of the biggest series brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji & ZEE5's magnum opus Paurashpur is already being discussed everywhere, making headlines even before release, with its super exciting and intriguing trailer and posters. The period-drama series stars the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal among others.

Witness the epic story of an extraordinary kingdom with stories both bold & brutal, as the sexes battle it out amidst royal betrayals, double standards, gender politics & a decision that questions the social fabric of an entire kingdom.

Stay tuned to watch the masterpiece Paurashpur on 29th December 2020 only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5!

ALSO READ: Paurashpur: Director Recalls Working With National-Award Winning Costume Designer Late Leena Daru

ALSO READ: Is Paurashpur The Most EXPENSIVE Indian Web Show?