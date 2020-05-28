    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pavitra Punia Is Missing Her Baalveer Returns Co-Stars & Food They Brought Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

      By
      |

      Like most of us, Pavitra Punia is spending time indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the Baalveer Returns actor opened up about how she misses spending time with her show co-stars and the food they enjoyed on set. It must be recollected that it’s been more than two months since all TV serial shoots came to a complete halt due to the pandemic crisis.

      Pavitra told IANS, “Out of the whole unit of Baalveer Returns, Aditya Ranvijay, Shridhar Watsar, Atul Verma and I are the only ones who keep laughing throughout the day. We never sit in our own separate rooms and are always together in one room. We eat, sleep, and shoot together. So, I am missing all of them a lot right now since we are not shooting these days.”

      Pavitra Punia

      She went on to add, “I am especially missing the food they get from home for me. Aditya gets this special homemade schezwan sauce. It’s just out of the world and all of us are crazy about it. Shridhar Ji’s wife makes 'moong dal ki bhaji’, which is a dry healthy vegetable and I take that away from him and finish it all by myself. Atul cooks on his own, so he too gets some delicious food items and we all enjoy our lunchtime together.”

      Pavitra Punia

      The actress concluded by opening up her nickname on the Sony SAB show. “Everyone in the Kaal Lok (the show’s magical world) gang calls me 'Mummy’ and they treat me like the mother of Kaal Lok. So, if I am not on set for even a day, they call me up and tell me that it is getting difficult for them to shoot without me on the set. It’s as if something is incomplete,” Pavitra shared.

      ALSO READ: Aniruddh Dave On COVID-19 Lockdown: 'I Have Learnt To Live Happily With Minimal Things’

      ALSO READ: Sasural Simar Ka Fame Sara Khan Had To Put THESE Plans On Hold Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 23:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X