Pearl V Puri Reveals His Ex-GF Wanted Him To Become An Actor But When He Did, She Wanted Him To Quit

Pearl V Puri became a household name with the show, Badtameez Dil and went on to do Naagin 3, in which he was paired opposite Surbhi Jyoti. The duo's chemistry was loved by fans. The actor has a good fan following and his recent gesture of helping 100 spot boys during this difficult time has impressed fans. He is also taking care of stray dogs in his area. Recently, in a live chat with Spotboye, the actor revealed a surprising thing about his life!

When asked if he always wanted to become an actor, he said that his father wanted him to join his business, but it was his ex-girlfriend, who wanted him to become an actor! However, when he became an actor, she wanted him to quit!

Pearl was quoted by the portal as saying, "My father wanted me to join his business but I wanted to do this as I had a girlfriend who wanted me to become an actor and she was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. For her, I left home and came down to Mumbai and became an actor. And after I became an actor, she wanted me to leave acting."

He further added, "There were a lot of reasons and I don't want to discuss all that now. She is happily married and we are not in touch. But I feel everything happens for good. If I would have not become an actor, I would have not received this kind of love from my fans. I also love them a lot and take all of them as my big family."

It is being said that Pearl is all set to foray into Bollywood, but the actor is yet to reveal the details about the same!

