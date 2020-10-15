Pearl V Puri's Father Passes Away; Actor Rushes To Hometown Overnight

Pearl V Puri, who is currently shooting for his new show Brahmarakshas 2, had to rush to his hometown, Agra overnight as his father Vipin V Puri passed away. According to a TOI report, the actor's father suffered a silent heart attack. The Bepanah Pyaar actor performed his father's chautha yesterday (October 14, 2020).

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Pearl's father was hale and hearty. However, three days ago, he had pneumonia as well as suffered a silent heart attack, and succumbed to it. The Puri family is in a state of shock as everything has been sudden. Pearl, who was shooting for his show, 'Brahmarakshas 2', had to rush back to his hometown overnight. He performed the chautha for his father yesterday."

It has to be recalled that Pearl had visited his hometown for his birthday and celebrated it with his family. In fact, he had been to his home on a long holiday after almost four years and had even celebrated his parent's anniversary on August 8.

The actor is close to his father and had shared a touching post on Father's Day. Sharing a picture of his parents, the actor wrote in Hindi, " PAPA ❤️ yeh shabdh apne aap me hi puri duniya hai. Iss shabdh ko bolne se hi dar dur bhag jata hai. Atma vishwas aur bhad jata hai yesa lagta hai ko chahe koi bi badi se badi musibat aa jaye mere papa sab thik kar denge. Bale hi woh mere paas ho ya mujhse dur ho hamesha mere anddar meri takat banke mujhe har musibat se ladne ki sahas dete hai. Bachpan se aaj tak unki sikhai hui har baat kabi na kabi kahi na kahi kisi na kisi yese mod par kaam ati hai jaha koi aur rastha nai dikai deta. Unka woh bachpan mein dantna bi aaj muzbuti deti hai. Agar ma apni zindagi me 1/4th bi apne papa jaise ban pau toh woh mere zindagi ka sabse badi achievement hogi (PAPA ❤️This word is a complete world in itself. Fear fades away when speaking this word. Self-confidence increases and it seems that no matter what the biggest trouble comes, my father will fix everything. Regardless of whether he is with me or away from me, he always gives me the courage to fight against every problem by becoming my strength in me. Everything he has been taught from childhood till today is used at some point or other at some point where no other way is visible. His scolding in my childhood also gives strength today. If I can become 1/4th in my life like my father, then that will be the biggest achievement of my life)."

Apparently, the production house of Brahmarakshas 2 are co-operating with him and the shooting of the show has been stalled.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri Opens Up About Saying Yes To Brahmarakshas 2: I Am Doing It Because Of Ekta Kapoor