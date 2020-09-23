Pearl V Puri Opens Up About Saying Yes To Brahmarakshas 2: I Am Doing It Because Of Ekta Kapoor

After Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri has reunited with producer Ekta Kapoor for Zee TV’s fantasy thriller, Brahmarakshas 2. The actor who has a number of projects in his kitty that have been put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis recently opened up taking up the season of Brahmaraksha.

Pearl was quoted by the Times of India as saying, “Firstly, I am extremely glad to be a part of the supernatural show once again. I love to go with different characters and explore, and that is one of the reasons the project came to me, and I decided to go for it. The other and one of the major reasons was Ekta Ma'am. Secondly, there are a couple of series and big projects lined but they got pushed because of the lockdown.”

He went on to add, “If just like always my fans, their love, and their blessings will be there with me, I'll definitely meet them on the big screen. And also, when I got the opportunity to be a part of Brahamrakshas, I immediately said yes, as fortunately, there was no clashing of dates, and I really connected with the character too. I am really looking forward to the entire new journey and a new character. Not just that, I am excited to entertain my fans and well-wishers also as they are ones who have showered me with endless love and appreciation”.

For the unversed, Pearl has successfully established himself as a bankable leading star on the small screen with a number of hit shows to his credit such as Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, and Bepanah Pyaar to name a few.

