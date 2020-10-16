Pearl V Puri Pens Heartbreaking Post On Father's Death: For The First Time In Life I Feel Powerless

Pearl V Puri is shattered after he lost his father. According to reports, three days ago, the actor's father Vipin V Puri had pneumonia, suffered a silent heart attack and succumbed to it. Pearl, who was shooting for his new show Brahmarakshas 2, rushed to his hometown overnight. The Bepanah Pyar actor took to social media and shared a heartbreaking post.

Pearl called his father a happy soul, full of life, good human being and a man of substance. He stressed that his father's presence gave him strength. He said that he had many dreams for his father, and added that for the first time in his life he is feeling helpless.

He shared a few pictures snapped with his father and wrote, "I've lost my father 🙏🏽 LATE SHREE MR . VIPIN PURI He was a very happy soul full of life a very good human being he was a man of substance whatever Iam , it's just one percent of what my father was but this "was" have broken my backbone. I Request all of you to please love your parents as much as possible give them all the happiness in life do whatever best you can do for them within time before it is too late. Waqt ka kuch nai pata . I had so many dreams for my father but now I won't be able to fulfill them ever."

Pearl further wrote, "For the first time in life I feel powerless aaj ehsas hua baap ka hona hi apne aap me bohot bada sahara hota hai , bohot taqat milti hai sirf unke hone se . Mere papa kehte they.. " sab kuch luta ke bhi agar seekh ya kuch seekhne ko mile to use sasta samjho " learning is very important and aaj waqt ne mujhe ye sikha diya ki jab tak bhi maa baap hain unke saath rehna roz subah unka ashirwad lena unke saath waqt bitana bohot zaruri hai. Aap sabhi se meri guzarish hai please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what. I love you dad 🙏🏽 you are the best 🙏🏽 #radhasoami 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Pearl's friends from the industry, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Parth Samthaan, Kishwer Merchant, Prince Narula and others offered condolences and wished strength and peace for Pearl and his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on Oct 15, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

May the departed soul rest in peace and may God give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri's Father Passes Away; Actor Rushes To Hometown Overnight