Pearl V Puri Says Karishma Tanna Has Never Let Him Feel Alone; Adds 'Mera Bahut Saath Diya Hai'

Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, who were seen in Nagarjuna and Naagin 3 together, are rumoured to be dating. However, the couple denied the reports and clarified that they are just friends. Recently, while talking with ETimes TV, Pearl spoke about his equation with Karishma. He said that she has never let him feel alone and has always been with him.

The actor was quoted as saying, "I am staying alone in Mumbai, but I have friends who have never let me feel alone. Karishma Tanna is one of those friends who has never let me feel alone in this city. She has played a very important role in taking care of me. She has always been there for me, she is still there and mera bahut saath diya hai."

Pearl further added, "There are many friends who treat me as their family. I feel when you are good to people you find good people too. Staying alone is very difficult, so you need people to rely on and feel that someone is there for you."

It has to be recalled that Pearl was linked-up with his almost all co-actresses. He had earlier clarified that he has not dated any of his co-star and the only relationship he was in, was before he entered the TV industry. He said that he had dated a girl for nine years, which was his only relationship and it was when he was in class 10th. He had also said that he is an actor today because of his ex-girlfriend.

Recently, Pearl revealed that it was his ex-girlfriend, who wanted him to be an actor, but when he did, she wanted him to quit. He had also revealed that his ex was Shah Rukh Khan's huge fan. But he didn't reveal why she had asked him to quit.

Also Read: Pearl V Puri Reveals His Ex-GF Wanted Him To Become An Actor But When He Did, She Wanted Him To Quit