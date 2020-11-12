Pearl V Puri: This Diwali I'm Reminded Of All Those Good Times Spent With My Father

Pearl Used To Visit Agra To Celebrate Diwali With Family

The actor said that during those days, he wasn't in talking terms with his father for a long time. They started slowly talking to each other again. The Naagin actor further added that he made it a point to visit Agra to celebrate Diwali with his family.

The Actor Recalls…

Pearl said that since his father was a businessman, he used to go with his father to the factories for Laxmi puja. He further said that his father used to give bonus every year to the workers in the factor during this time. He said that this Diwali reminds him of all the Diwalis that he had spent with his dad.

‘I Am Reminded Of All Those Good Times I Spent With My Father’

Recalling his childhood days, the Brahmarakshas 2 actor told the leading daily, "We used to burst crackers together. Hum saath mein diye jalate the and we would do the puja together. I am reminded of all those good times I spent with my father. This Diwali, I am going to be with my mom, who now lives with me in Mumbai. I just want to make sure that she is okay."

‘It’s A Very Strange Feeling That Is Difficult To Express In Words’

He further added, "Woh kehte hai na ki aap chahe kitne bhi bade ho jao, jab tak baap hota hai tab tak aap chhote hi rehte ho. Main bada ab hua hoon. Suddenly, I have grown up and started looking at things differently. It's a very strange feeling that is difficult to express in words."