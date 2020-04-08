    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      PM Modi Tags 'Fake Ram' On Twitter; ‘Ramayan' Actor Arun Govil Urges Fans To Report It

      By
      |

      Actor Arun Govil, who is known for the portrayal of Lord Rama in the late Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, recently created his official social media account. The actor has been making the headlines since Doordarshan began telecasting the mythological show. He has also been helping spread awareness during the health crisis in the country and also spoke about Coronavirus in one of his recent posts.

      Arun Govil Urges Fans To Report Imposter Account

      PM Narendra Modi, while thanking the actor for his contribution in spreading awareness about the pandemic, unfortunately, tagged a fake account which has also posted the same video. The fake account has been created by an unidentified person with the exact same profile picture as Arun Govil's account.

      Many fans noticed that the account didn't belong to the actor, while Arun too took to his Twitter handle and urged his fans to stay wary of imposters. He shared another post asking his followers to report the account and block it. Arun reminded everyone that his real account is @arungovil12. Earlier, a picture of the actor watching his own show with his grandkids went viral on social media.

      Arun Govil has always been synonymous with the character of Rama. In an interaction with media, he opened up about the re-runs on DD National and said, it is important for the new generation to learn the "morals, teachings and values of Ramayan".

      He added, "If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be...has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time,"

      Ramayan first aired during 1987-1988. Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the television show, even today, is one of the most beloved shows of all times. It also starred Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

      Reel Life Ram, Arun Govil's Picture Of Watching Ramayan With Family Goes Viral

      Mukesh Khanna Says Salman, SRK Can't Fit In Shaktimaan's Role; Tiger Doesn't Have The Spiritual Face

      Read more about: arun govil ramayan narendra modi
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X