Pooja Banerjee On Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Shoot Wrap-Up: I’m Going To Miss Draping Nivi Style Sarees

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 featuring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Shubhaavi Choksey in prominent roles is ending its two-year run next month on October 3. The cast of the hit show shot together for the last time today and Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu feels completely heartbroken about it.

Pooja told ETimesTV, “Everybody is in a sombre mood. Nobody is happy but nobody is a cry-baby also. At times, somebody might shed a couple of tears. We have shot a balanced ending. Not too sad or happy.”

She went on to add, “We knew for a good amount of time that the show is going off-air so it wasn’t expected. Whenever any shows go off-air, you feel a little bumped. Since day 1 we knew that it will come to an end. When the day comes, you actually feel it. Everybody is pretty optimistic about it. And we are very proud of the fact that we are a great team. The camaraderie we share is unmatched.”

Pooja also spoke about her team hair, makeup and wardrobe team and their contribution in making her character stand out. She was quoted by the SpotBoyE as saying, "I am really going to miss my entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. I will also miss being sassy Nivedita Basu and especially draping Nivi style sarees. My team who helps me to get into the attire have been teary-eyed from past 5-6 days. My hairstylist, makeup artist, costume and jewellery team always gave their best and went out of their way to make my look stand out and I will always be thankful to them for this".

