Pooja Banerjee Was In Tears As Fire On Kumkum Bhagya Sets Reminded Her Of Nach Baliye Accident!

Pooja Was In Tears As She Saw The Set Catching Fire

Pooja revealed to Spotboye that the day the fire broke out on the sets, she was shooting for Kumkum Bhagya till afternoon and after wrapping up her scenes, she went to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets, which was just next door. She said that she couldn't stop her tears as she saw the set catching fire in front of her eyes. The actress revealed that she was the only person who was crying.

The Actress Says…

The actress went on to say, "My family wanted me to rest for some days and then get back to work looking at the pandemic situation outside, but I had convinced them saying that there are a lot of people who are jobless right now, so if I have work, I don't want to lose out on it. The very first day I joined Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 shoot after lockdown, Kumkum Bhagya offer came my way. So I got all excited as I get to be part of 2 big shows and that too with all conviction as we shoot in the same compound. As both the shows belong to Balaji Telefilms, I have the same makeup room also. Then in no time Parth Samthaan (Anurag) tested positive for Coronavirus and shooting came to a halt. And after that when I resumed shooting after 4-5 days with all positivity, this (fire) happened. So I was like no it can't happen again."

The Incident Reminded Pooja Of Nach Baliye 9 Accident

It has to be recalled that Pooja hurt herself on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 after an ugly fall. The actress had injured herself and underwent surgery. Pooja further said, "And probably I was in tears because I had too much fear inside me due to my previous accident on Nach Baliye. When I saw this fire breaking out in front of my eyes, I started crying. After which my co-stars came running towards me. Like Sriti Jha asked me, 'Are you ok?', I said 'I am absolutely fine. It's just that why is this even happening. I am feeling really very sad.'"

Pooja Was Scared Of Driving

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress said that everyone quickly vacated the place where the cars were parked except her. She had learnt driving so that she would not depend on anyone and it was her second day of driving the car and going to the set. After this horrific incident, she said that she was scared of driving.