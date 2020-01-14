Popular Bengali TV Actress Rupanjana Mitra Accuses Filmmaker Arindam Sil Of Sexual Misconduct

Bengali television actress Rupanjana Mitra has made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil. Sharing her MeToo story, Rupanjana alleged that Arindam made inappropriate moves on her after calling her to his office to discuss a script. Arindam has denied the allegation.

Rupanjana came forward with her MeToo story while speaking to ABP digital. Narrating the incident, she said that Arindam had called her to his office to read out the script of the first episode of Bhumikanya but there was no one in his office, when she reached there at 5 PM. This was a few days before Durga Puja. She shared that she had an uncanny feeling while in his office.

She continued, "Suddenly he got up from his seat and started moving his hand over my head and back. It was only him and me in his office. I was feeling scared that I would probably get raped now and desperately praying for someone to enter the room. After a while I could not take it anymore and firmly asked him to speak to me about the script. He perhaps understood that I was not that kind of woman who would give in to his tricks. He suddenly entered the director mode and started explaining the script to me and within five minutes his wife entered the office."

She further shared that she broke down after coming out of his office. Explaining why she hadn't come forward with the allegation until now, she said that she was bound by contract with the channel in question.

Denying this, Arindam said, "This is probably a political stunt. I don't know why she is saying all this. We are old friends. The day she is referring to, she texted me after leaving my office saying 'I am so excited'. I still have the text with me and can show it. Why would she text someone who has behaved inappropriately with her? She is lying."

Rupanjana is a popular soap actress, having appeared in television series such as Soti, Khela, Sindoor Khel and others.