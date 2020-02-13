Post Break-up With Melvin, Sana Khan Shares Meme 'When Waiter Looks Better Than Your Boyfriend'
Recently, Sana Khan opened up about her break up with popular choreographer Melvin Louis. The actress made shocking revelations on her ex-boyfriend. She called him a dirt, disgusting, compulsive liar and also revealed that he cheated on her with multiple girls. Now, the actress shared a hilarious meme which had a caption, "When the waiter looks better than your boyfriend....😂😂." Posting the meme on her Instagram account, Sana wrote, "When the world was right 🤐🔥Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya 🤔."
Many of her friends couldn't stop laughing and shared their views on the meme. Take a look at a few celebrities' comments.
- Payal Rajput: Move on . U deserve better and beautiful 🤗.
- Mahhi Vij: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.
- Divya Agarwal: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Hahahahaha.
- Nilofer Radiowala: Yessss u got it right now🔥.
- Achint Kaur: Hahaaa...😂👌.
- Shraddha Arya: Hahahahhahahaha.
When the world was right 🤐🔥 Is point ko Kaise ignore kiya 🤔
A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:54pm PST
Meanwhile, Sana extended her support to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai, who has been betrayed by Arhaan Khan. She shared a few posts on her Instagram stories and also tweeted asking the actress to stay strong. She also tweeted, " Being cheated in a committed relationship is the worst 🤮 #loveyourashmi," and "Akansha n Rashmi deserves someone who will treat them right n be honest n respectful towards them ♥️ #gogirls #fighters #loadsoflove."
(Social media posts are not edited)
