Pratigya Actor Anupam Shyam Admitted In ICU; Actor's Family Seek Financial Help

Anupam Was Undergoing Dialysis

As per India TV news report, the actor's brother Anurag said that Anupam was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad. The 62-year-old actor was shifted to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon on Monday, after he collapsed during dialysis. Anurag told PTI, "Since we couldn't admit him there, we rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He is currently in ICU." The family has reached out to the actor's friends for financial assistance.

Manoj Bajpayee Has Said He’ll Look Into The Matter

Anurag told the leading daily that since the actor could not get good treatment due to financial crisis, he has informed his friends about his health and has also reached out to Salman Khan's charity Being Human Foundation through their website. He also revealed that he got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter.

Actor Has Not Been Keeping Well Since Last Six Months

Anurag told Spotboye, "He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and half month. That time his health got fine but he was suggested dialysis, from time to time. But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn't help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief."

Anupam’s Brother Seeks Financial Help

He further added, "I was getting his dialysis done in a Malad hospital but yesterday after his dialysis he collapsed and they suggested we take him to some other hospital which has an ICU. So I got him admitted to this hospital but it is expensive and we don't have money for the treatment. All of what he has earned has already been spent on his medication. We are really in need of money. I request you all to spread the word in his fraternity so that someone can come ahead and help us."

Worried Netizens Wish The Actor A Speedy Recovery

A user wrote about the same and asked help from Aamir Khan and Sonu Sood on Twitter. Netizens got worried and took to comments section to wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Not just television shows, Anupam has been a part of several popular Bollywood films too, like Zakhm, Golmaal, Slumdog Millionaire, Wanted and many more.