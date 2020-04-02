Pratyusha Banerjee's Dad Says He Couldn't Get Flowers For Her Photo; Shashank Remembers The Actress

Pratyusha's Dad Couldn't Get Flowers For Her Photo

Pratyusha's father, Shankar was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I couldn't get flowers or mala for a long time, outside my building which otherwise I get easily. After a long time, I managed to get few flowers and I myself made a mala of it."

Pratyusha's Dad Waiting For Daughter’s Justice

He further added how they are still waiting for his daughter to get justice. He said, "You see, my main grouse is that the trial is still to get underway. We did see Rahul Raj Singh in Dindoshi Court and unka chehra badal gaya humko dekhkar, paseena-paseena ho gaya. Woh court mein aaya toh date lekar chala gaya. Bas tareekh pe tareekh ho rahi hai."

Shashank Vyas Remembers Pratyusha

Meanwhile, her Balika Vadu co-star, Shashank Vyas remembered her fondly. He told the portal that he still can't forget that incident of April 1, 2016. He added that they both started their career together and that time he used to live in Santacruz whereas she used to reside in Andheri, which is close by.

He added that they became really good friends as they used to travel in the same train to reach their sets, which was in Naigaon. The actor further said that they used to spend a lot of time together laughing, arguing, eating, sharing secrets and what not.

‘Pratyusha Was A Strong Girl’

Shashank revealed that he has seen her growing as an actor from thirty retakes to one single take and has also praised her number of times for it. He had seen her stardom and also the problems she was facing behind. The actor said that Pratyusha was a strong girl.

‘I Miss Her & Will Always Miss Her’

He told the entertainment portal, "On that day I was in gym for my work out, when I received a message from a friend that Pratyusha is no more. And I can't tell you what that feeling was. That moment I realised nothing is permanent. From that incident I learned that one should focus in their life for quality and not quantity. If you will run behind everything that might also give you problems also in quantity. Zindagi ki koi problem aapki zindagi se badi nahi hoti hai. I miss her and will always miss her."

Shashank Writes…

Shashank also shared a picture of the late actress on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near; still loved, still missed and very dear." - (sic)