Preksha Mehta Suicide: Actress' Father Says, ‘We Never Pressurised Her For Marriage’

Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Indore on May 25, 2020. The actress had also left a one-page suicide note but hadn't mentioned any specific reason for taking the extreme step. It is believed that she was suffering from depression because of the loss of work due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Preksha's close friend Aatm Prakash Mishra, who is also an actor, was shocked with her demise, and said that he doesn't believe that she committed suicide because of lack of work. But, her father said that she was worried due to halting of shoots amid lockdown.

Preksha's father was quoted by ABP News as saying, "Preksha used to remain restless as all shoots had halted due to lockdown. She was upset over the further extension of the lockdown in Mumbai. She never liked sitting idle. Whenever she used to read about the lockdown in the newspaper, I used to tell her that she shouldn't be worried as it's for everyone. We had no idea she will take such a drastic step."

Apparently, Preksha had light-heartedly mentioned in her last Instagram live with a friend that her parents were asking her to get married. When asked if he pressurised the actress for marriage, he said, "Preksha had already told us that she will get married in 2-3 years only after earning a name in the film and TV industry. We never pressurized her for marriage but sometimes we used to ask her to get married in a light-hearted manner."

It has to be recalled that in her suicide note, the actress had mentioned that she was tired to stay positive during these times but couldn't. Her suicide note read, "Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon."

Regarding her suicide note, her father said, "After reading the note, even we couldn't understand why she wrote all this."

Also Read: Preksha Mehta's Suicide: Actress' Close Friend Says She Has Left Them With Many Questions!

Also Read: Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Will Leave You Teary-Eyed; Cousin Says She Was A Vibrant Girl