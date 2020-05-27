Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Will Leave You Teary-Eyed; Cousin Says She Was A Vibrant Girl

Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

The note read, "Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon'." The inspector said that she had been very depressed about not getting work.

On the other hand, her cousin, who stays near to her house in Indore, told the leading daily, "She was a vibrant girl since childhood, but lately she had been very quiet. Last night, the family was playing cards, but Preksha was sitting alone on the steps of the house. My chachi (Preksha's mother) even asked her if she was okay, but she said she was fine."

"Around 10 pm Preksha went to her room upstairs and posted the message on her Instagram. The next morning when chachi went to wake her up for yoga, she found her room locked and called others to help open the door. Once inside, they found Preksha hanging from the ceiling fan."

Apparently, from Preksha's family, she was the first one to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Her cousin further said that the actress worked hard and realised her dreams all by herself, and hence, her self-expectations were really high.