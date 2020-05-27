Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Will Leave You Teary-Eyed; Cousin Says She Was A Vibrant Girl
Days after the news of TV actor Manmeet Grewal's suicide, the showbiz industry was shocked with yet another death news! Television actress, Preksha Mehta, who was seen in popular shows like Crime Patrol, Laal Ishq and Meri Durga committed suicide late on Monday night (May 25, 2020) at her residence in Indore. The actress was apparently upset about not finding work during the lockdown. Rajeev Bhadoriya, inspector from Heera Nagar police station, revealed to TOI that a one-page suicide note was found in the actress' room, in which she wrote about how she was tired to stay positive during these times but couldn't.
Preksha Mehta's Suicide Note Will Leave You Teary-Eyed
The note read, "Mere toote huye sapno ne mere confidence ka dam tod diya hai, main mare huye sapnon ke saath nahi jee sakti. Iss negativity ke saath rehna mushkil hai. Pichle ek saal se maine bohot koshish ki. Ab mein thak gayi hoon'." The inspector said that she had been very depressed about not getting work.
Preksha’s Cousin Talk About The Actress
On the other hand, her cousin, who stays near to her house in Indore, told the leading daily, "She was a vibrant girl since childhood, but lately she had been very quiet. Last night, the family was playing cards, but Preksha was sitting alone on the steps of the house. My chachi (Preksha's mother) even asked her if she was okay, but she said she was fine."
Her Cousin Said…
"Around 10 pm Preksha went to her room upstairs and posted the message on her Instagram. The next morning when chachi went to wake her up for yoga, she found her room locked and called others to help open the door. Once inside, they found Preksha hanging from the ceiling fan."
Preksha’s Self-Expectations Were Really High
Apparently, from Preksha's family, she was the first one to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Her cousin further said that the actress worked hard and realised her dreams all by herself, and hence, her self-expectations were really high.
