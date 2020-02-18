Prince Narula Clarifies He Did Not Take A Dig At Sidharth Shukla For Winning Bigg Boss 13

The incredible journey of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end this weekend, and Sidharth Shukla emerged the winner. Sidharth took home the winner's trophy after beating Asim Riaz in the finale. Sidharth's win has generated mixed reactions from fans of the show. While some are happy with the winner, others feel Asim, and not Sidharth deserved the trophy. According to a report, one former Bigg Boss winner even went as far as claiming that Sidharth's win was fixed by the show.

Pinkvilla reported a tweet by Prince Narula, winner of Bigg Boss season 9, pointing at how the media is not celebrating Sidharth Shukla's win after the season 13 of Bigg Boss ended. The tweeted said that the media is speculating how the game seems to have been pre-fixed. The tweet hailed Asim as the winner in people's hearts. Taking a dig at Sidharth, it said that he may have won the trophy, but not people's respect.

The tweet read, "I noticed one thing All the articles from news channels arent about celebrating @sidharth_shuklas big win Theyre all about how it was fixed and that Asim deserved it more Trophy jeet Gaye but izzat Nahi jeet paya shuklaji #FixedWinnerSid #PublicKaWinnerAsim #boycottcolorstv," (sic).

I noticed one thing

All the articles from news channels arent about celebrating @sidharth_shukla s big win

Theyre all about how it was fixed and that Asim deserved it more



Trophy jeet Gaye but izzat Nahi jeet paya shuklaji#FixedWinnerSid #PublicKaWinnerAsim#boycottcolorstv — Prince Narula (@imprincenarula) February 16, 2020

However, the official Twitter account of Prince Narula tweeted, "Dear @pinkvilla this is not my account. You guys misjuged it. Please aage se dhyan rakhe aisa post krne se phle clear kr le. Ye koi fake account hai jo aapne quote kia hai."

Dear @pinkvilla this is not my account. You guys misjuged it. Please aage se dhyan rakhe aisa post krne se phle clear kr le. Ye koi fake account hai jo aapne quote kia hai. — Prince Narula (@princenarula88) February 17, 2020

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra expressed her disappointment in the results as she had been supporting Asim from the beginning. She stated that has she lost faith in the channel after this.

True! Guys siddharth is a pre decided winner, sad but its the truth!! https://t.co/vw3NWoCpGG — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 15, 2020

I have lost all respect for that channel forever!! https://t.co/1xof1clqFM — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 16, 2020

