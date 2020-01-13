Prince Narula Wants Shehnaz Gill Or Asim Riaz To Win Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has turned out to be the most successful season of the hit reality series. The show has managed to entertain the viewers with many fights, controversies, and drama ensuing in the glasshouse. Like all ardent fans and followers of the show, many celebrities and former contestants have been expressing their views on the show whilst endorsing their choice for the winner’s trophy.

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula has been following the season and recently revealed his favourite contestants on the show. The reality TV star-turned-actor said, “I am a fan of Bigg Boss. I closely watch the show and try not to miss it.”

On being quizzed as to who could win this season, Prince said, “I want Shehnaz Gill or Asim Riaz to win.” He went on to add that he even likes Sidharth Shukla on the show. But there is a special reason behind Prince’s vote for Shehnaz and Asim to win this year’s title. The actor said, “I like Sidharth too. But I want Shehnaz or Asim to win, since they have worked hard to become who they are, just like me.”

Prince reminisced his experience on the show and said that it was one of the most wonderful journeys of his life. On the work front, the actor recently participated and won Nach Baliye 9 along with wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna Trolled For Sharing Picture Of Asim Riaz; Chef Shares Post Explaining His Stance

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sana Acts All Obsessed; Confesses Her Feelings For Sidharth; Her Father To Enter Show!