Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Confirm Severing Of Ties With Arhaan Khan Over Rashami Desai Row

A few days ago, some media reports stated that Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan met and got closer because of Ex-Bigg Boss contestants, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula. Apparently, Rashami and Arhaan met during the couple's wedding and their love story began from there. However, it was being said that after Yuvika and Prince got to know about Arhaan’s distasteful antics against Rashami, they broke all ties with him.

And now, in interaction with SpotBoyE, Yuvika has revealed the whole truth regarding her and Prince’s friendship with Arhaan. She said, "He happened to be there at our wedding on an invitation that had gone to him as a colleague. In weddings, don't we all call several guests? So, it was like that. I don't know why people think that Arhaan is our friend. Friends are people who're close to you, Arhaan neither was nor is close to Prince and me."

On being quizzed about Arhaan’s distasteful comments about ex Rashami Desai, the replied, "We are going by what we see and read. It is sad whatever Arhaan's doing to Rashami. The expose on his personal life in BB 13 also came as a shock to us. Wrong is wrong. I cannot respect the wrong. Respect can be given if one commands so."

For the unversed, Rashami-Arhaan’s tumultuous courtship sadly ended with major revelations being unearthed on Bigg Boss 13. This was followed by Rashami Desai's bank statements being leaked, which showed a transaction of Rs 15 lakh in Arhaan's name. While Rashami said she isn't aware of who leaked the pictures, Arhaan said that it was a curated plan to malign him.

Also, recently, during a live session, Rashami was irked with the wrong reports and had even said that she made a mistake by falling in love with the wrong person. She added that she is a strong person and will work even harder to get back the hard-earned money that she lost.

