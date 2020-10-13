Prince Narula & Yuvika Diagnosed With Dengue; Actress Says They Didn't Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who won Nach Baliye 9, rang in their second wedding anniversary yesterday (October 12). The couple shared adorable pictures and wished each other on their special day. Many fans and celebrities also wished the actors. Yuvika thanked them all and revealed that they didn't celebrate their anniversary this time as they are diagnosed with dengue.

Yuvika shared a picture and captioned it as, "I don't hv words thank you . each n every one for ur lovely wishes. We did nt celebrate this time cos we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no carona. We will be fine in another few days blessed to hv u all 🙏🙏❤️❤️ Happy anniversary my partner in crime ; @princenarula."

The post also had a video, in which the couple was seen cutting a cake in presence of only a few close friends and family members.

Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Aarya Babbar, Vahbiz Dorabjee and others wished the couple on their special day, and also for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on their anniversary, Yuvika shared a video and captioned it, "Happy 2nd anniversary beba @princenarula ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Every love story is special, unique and beautiful-but ours is my favourite. When a love is true, there is no ending. I hope we get to celebrate for many years to come. Happy anniversary!"

On the other hand, Prince shared a few adorable pictures and wrote, "Happy anniversary gudiyaaaa i love u sooo much yaar main kitna bura hu likhne main or feeling express karne main kitna kuch bolna chata hu par bol nahe pa raha hu tujh se khubsurat soul main kabhe nahe dakha m lucky that u r my wife apke smile is everything for me hum kitne cartoon hai kitne filmy hai ye hum jante hai jab hum dono sath hai hume hum dono main puri duniya lagte hai kya kya karte hai hum pagal panti par baby mujhe apke sath soend kiya hua har pal acha lagta hai apne puri life sath ase he rehna hai jo bhe ups and down humne dakhe ya dakhe ge sath dakhe ge or khade rahe ge ,i love u sooo much @yuvikachaudhary or haan humare love story ek film ke story hai or vo film jo super hit hai like u said humare story humare fav hai ❤️."

