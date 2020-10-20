Prince Narula & Yuvika Had COVID-19 Before Dengue; Actor Reveals Why They Remained Tight-Lipped

Yuvika Confirms They Suffered COVID-19

Yuvika revealed that they suffered from COVID-19 last month. May be their immunity levels dropped during COVID-19 which made them susceptible to other infections and led to the onset of dengue. Yuvika wished that no one go through this.

Why They Remained Tight-lipped About COVID-19?

As to why they remained tight-lipped about COVID-19, Prince said, "COVID-19 did not give us too much trouble. We were totally asymptomatic. Now, we didn't want to put that we are fine in many ways because some people read actors, or for that matter anybody else, on social media, and blindly start following what they read. Bodies are different, individual cases are therefore different. We isolated ourselves for 21 days and then twice tested to make sure that we are negative before going out- but then, dengue struck."

Yuvika & Prince To Be Discharged Soon!

Prince said that they are still in hospital in Chandigarh and are feeling much better now. He added that they expect and hope to be discharged today (October 20, 2020).

The Actors Have Lost A Lot Of Weight

Prince and Yuvika have lost a lot of weight. Apparently, the actors were admitted along with Prince's father, sister and his nephew. A few days ago, Prince's father was discharged from the hospital.