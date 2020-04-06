    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyank Sharma Confirms Relationship With Benafsha Soonawalla With A Romantic Picture

      By
      |

      Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla became close during their stint on Bigg Boss 11. It has to be recalled that post their exit from the controversial reality show, they maintained that they are just good friends. It is just recently that the couple made their relationship official! They shared a romantic picture on their Instagram account, which confirmed that they are dating.

      Priyank shared a picture in which he was seen kissing Benafsha and captioned it as, "Confirmation." Ben too shared the same picture and wrote, "Can't nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual." - (sic)

      Priyank Sharma Confirms His Relationship With Benafsha Soonawalla With A Romantic Picture

      As soon as they shared the pictures, Priyank and Ben's friends from the industry - Hina Khan, Rocky, Karan Wahi, Meiyang Chang, Krishna Mukherjee, Ariah Agarwal and Jasleen Matharu, and fans congratulated them.

      View this post on Instagram

      Confirmation ❤️

      A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Apr 4, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

      It has to be recalled that Divya Agarwal, who was then dating Priyank Sharma, got uncomfortable seeing his intimacy with Ben in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She also entered the house during a special task and announced their break-up. Benafsha, who was then dating Varun Sood, called him his friend (after she came out of the Bigg Boss house), which left everyone surprised. Interestingly, Varun and Divya participated in Ace Of Space. Post the show, the couple made their relationship official.

      Meanwhile, after exiting Bigg Boss, Ben had said in an interview that she and Priyank are just friends. But it was Vikas Gupta, who revealed that the two are dating.

      Also Read: Big Boss Trends On Twitter: Netizens Call PM Modi 'Bigg Boss' & Task Given By Him 'Immunity Task'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X