Priyank Sharma's GF Benafsha Shares N*de Pic; Says Insta Deleted It As It Couldn't Take Such Hotness
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Benafsha Soonawalla has been grabbing the headlines ever since she announced her relationship with Priyank Sharma. The actress has been quite expressive and is often seen sharing bold pictures on social media. Recently, she shared a nude picture, which grabbed eyeballs. In the picture, Ben was seen posing sensually in front of a mirror glass with her hair open.
While her boyfriend Priyank posted a flirtatious comment, a few of them found it too bold. A user also called it vulgar! Take a look at the comments!
Ben’s BF Priyank Drops Flirtatious Comment
The VJ model captioned the picture as, "To the moon and never back. FaceTime photoshoot." Priyank commented, "OKAY THEN" with a series of temperature and fire emojis. Ben replied to Priyank, "I love you. most supportive boyfriend in the world."
Benafsha Trolled For Sharing Nude Picture
But, many called her shameless and called the picture vulgar. A user wrote, "There is a thin line between vulgarity and glamorous, and now you have crossed it. I know it's your choice but if you wear a bikini obviously it's cool but this pic looks vulgar, I always see you as a confident woman, and you are, so don't destroy it." Ben hit it back by commenting, "There is a thin line between the right mentality and the wrong one, it's a really thin line so make sure you don't cross it."
Instagram Removes The Picture!
But the picture was deleted and Ben shared a video featuring her and Priyank and captioned it, "Ok y'all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn't take such extra hotness😝I'm sure it got reported by some of you, but it's okay, I'll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up "idealistic" rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives."
Ben Writes…
"A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body. No worries, I got a beautiful family that's too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don't need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of you🌸🌻"
