Priyank Sharma's GF Benafsha Shares N*de Pic; Says Insta Deleted It As It Couldn't Take Such Hotness

Ben’s BF Priyank Drops Flirtatious Comment

The VJ model captioned the picture as, "To the moon and never back. FaceTime photoshoot." Priyank commented, "OKAY THEN" with a series of temperature and fire emojis. Ben replied to Priyank, "I love you. most supportive boyfriend in the world."

Benafsha Trolled For Sharing Nude Picture

But, many called her shameless and called the picture vulgar. A user wrote, "There is a thin line between vulgarity and glamorous, and now you have crossed it. I know it's your choice but if you wear a bikini obviously it's cool but this pic looks vulgar, I always see you as a confident woman, and you are, so don't destroy it." Ben hit it back by commenting, "There is a thin line between the right mentality and the wrong one, it's a really thin line so make sure you don't cross it."

Instagram Removes The Picture!

But the picture was deleted and Ben shared a video featuring her and Priyank and captioned it, "Ok y'all, so instagram removed my extra hot photo because they couldn't take such extra hotness😝I'm sure it got reported by some of you, but it's okay, I'll wait for a world where no one will judge you by the color of your skin, by how much skin you show, or by any other made up "idealistic" rules by none other than a few people that are so angry with their own lives."

Ben Writes…

"A world where a body is not looked upon as a sexual object, but just, simply, a beautiful body. No worries, I got a beautiful family that's too cute to post on Instagram and my babe who love me and are very proud of me for everything that I do, achieve, give and more. And until I have that, I don't need anyone, anything. Lots of love to the rest of you🌸🌻"