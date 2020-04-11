Priyank Sharma On Dating Benafsha Soonawalla: ‘We Fit Together Like Missing Pieces Of A Puzzle’

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla became close during their stint on Bigg Boss 11. For the unversed, post their exit from the controversial reality show, they maintained that they are just good friends. It was only recently that the couple made their relationship official by sharing a romantic picture on their Instagram account. And now, in an interview with TOI, Priyank has shared more details of their courtship whilst revealing that they have been together for more than 2 years now.

Priyank said, “I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during Bigg Boss. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realized that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.”

He went on to add, “We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realize that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore.”

Priyank concluded by speaking about dating amid lockdown and stated, “Of course, we are unable to meet each other due to the lockdown, but we have mostly been away from each other due to our professional commitments. However, as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder.”

