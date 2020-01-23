BB 13: Priyanka Chopra's Sis Meera Supports Asim; Wants Salman To Slam Sidharth For His Dirty Remark

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing headlines for the contestants - especially, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's ugly fights. Sidharth, who is known for his temper issues, is often seen abusing or getting physical with Asim. Bigg Boss viewers feel that the makers are biased towards Sidharth as they are not taking any strict action against the actor. Not just viewers, even a few celebrities feel the same. One such actress, who expressed her views regarding the same, is Priyanka Chopra's sister, Meera Chopra. In her tweets, she is seen supporting Asim.

In her recent tweet, she tagged Salman Khan and demanded him to take some strict action against Sidharth for his 'dirty remarks' on Asim Riaz. In the video that she shared along with the tweet, Sidharth was seen calling Asim and his brother, a mistake made by their father.

Meera tweeted, "#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!!"

She further wrote, "He can say nd do anything.. nd nobody can do anything. This season of #BiggBoss will be remembered fr its biasedness!! #AsimRaiz reaspect to u! #SiddhartShukla shame on u!!"

About her views on Sidharth, she had made a series of tweets, take a look!

"I still want that.. he loses his ethics in anger. Hes a good guy with major anger issues..but its already proved that @ColorsTV is biased towards him, its too clear!!"

"How can u disrespect somebodys family or parents everytime. Baap , bhai ko kyo gali dena. Ye kaha ki tameez hai. @ColorsTV kuch to sharam kar lo. #Asim stay strong!"

She also supported Asim and tweeted, "#AsimRiyaz u rock big time, one man army!!#bigbossS13."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 115 Synopsis: Contestants' Faith And Loyalty Put To Test

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Ends Friendship With Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Fake Log Nahi Chahiye'