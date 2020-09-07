producer-sanjay-kohli-tests-covid-19-positive

Edit II productions house's Sanjay Kohli, who is known as the King of Comedy with his rib-tickling shows like F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The producer is in home quarantine as advised by the authorities.

Edit II's two shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, are currently on-air, and Sanjay keeps making surprise visits regularly on the sets to check proper safety and precautionary measures are followed in the interest of his cast & crew.

He said, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All that who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

We wish Sanjay Kohli a speedy recovery.