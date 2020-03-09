    For Quick Alerts
      Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma Are All Set To Tie The Knot In Traditional Bengali Style Wedding

      By
      |

      Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress Puja Banerjee is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Kunal Verma. Pooja first shared the news on women’s day on her social media account.

      She wrote, “Big news on this women's day i want to share this with all of you @kunalrverma u complete me i have been a daughter a sister a friend a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife it’s time to be together forever so are finally getting married . need all of your best wishes.” This was followed by fiancé Kunal replying with a series of heart emojis and writing, “Let’s do this.” (sic)

      Puja Banerjee

      And now, the Pooja has opened up and shared more details of her impending nuptials with Kunal. The actress told TOI, “It is happening very soon in next month. My wedding is going to be a typical Bengali wedding with all the rituals. Previously we thought of a destination wedding but time won’t permit. We will get married in Mumbai with just family members. But I will invite all my TV circle friends and media at a special function.”

      Puja revealed that she will be wearing a traditional red benarasi sari and Kunal will be seen in the Bengali headgear (topor) and attire. She then went on to add, “We have very little time and there’s lot preparations. Rohit K Verma will be designing our sangeet clothes. All the functions will take place at my house and the elders are looking into all the preparations.”

      Puja Banerjee

      For the uninitiated, Puja and Kunal have been seeing each other for more than a decade. The duo starred as the lead pair in Star Plus’ Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and then got engaged in 2017. On the work front, Puja was recently seen in the TV show Dev alongside Ashish Chaudhary.

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
