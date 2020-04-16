    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Puja Banerjee On Her Court Wedding With Kunal Verma: 'We Kept It As A Secret From The Outside World'

      By
      |

      Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress Puja Banerjee was all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend and actor Kunal Verma on April 15. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the couple couldn’t go through with their grand wedding. However, Pooja chose her ceremony date to reveal that she has already tied the knot with fiancé Kunal in a court wedding a month-and-half ago.

      Pooja told SpotBoyE, “We had already done a court marriage, one-and-half month back. We hadn't spoken about it to the world. Today, we were supposed to do our wedding rituals but had to call them off due to the lockdown. However, we will consider today (April 15) as our wedding.”

      Puja Banerjee

      She went on to add, “Seeing the condition outside, I really don't think it will be possible to have any party etc at least for the next 6 months from now. Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for things to return to normalcy. Many of our relatives stay in Kolkata and some are abroad. Hence, we decided okay at least let's announce our shaadi for now.”

      On being quizzed if the newly-weds will be celebrating in a big way in the future, Pooja replied, “We will definitely do something in future. Probably, on our first anniversary, we will plan something big with our family and friends.” (sic)

      ALSO READ: Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha And Opens Up About April Wedding Being Postponed

      ALSO READ: Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Get Married After Coronavirus Lockdown?

      Read more about: puja banerjee kunal verma
      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 0:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X