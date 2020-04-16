Puja Banerjee On Her Court Wedding With Kunal Verma: 'We Kept It As A Secret From The Outside World'

Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress Puja Banerjee was all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend and actor Kunal Verma on April 15. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, the couple couldn’t go through with their grand wedding. However, Pooja chose her ceremony date to reveal that she has already tied the knot with fiancé Kunal in a court wedding a month-and-half ago.

Pooja told SpotBoyE, “We had already done a court marriage, one-and-half month back. We hadn't spoken about it to the world. Today, we were supposed to do our wedding rituals but had to call them off due to the lockdown. However, we will consider today (April 15) as our wedding.”

She went on to add, “Seeing the condition outside, I really don't think it will be possible to have any party etc at least for the next 6 months from now. Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for things to return to normalcy. Many of our relatives stay in Kolkata and some are abroad. Hence, we decided okay at least let's announce our shaadi for now.”

On being quizzed if the newly-weds will be celebrating in a big way in the future, Pooja replied, “We will definitely do something in future. Probably, on our first anniversary, we will plan something big with our family and friends.” (sic)

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal Misses Richa Chadha And Opens Up About April Wedding Being Postponed

ALSO READ: Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Get Married After Coronavirus Lockdown?