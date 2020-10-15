Puja Banerjee Reveals First Glimpse Of Her Baby With An Emotional Note Sharing Her Pregnancy Journey

TV couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma embraced parenthood by welcoming a baby boy on October 9, 2020. And now, the new mother has penned down an emotional note chronicling her pregnancy journey. The actress also shared that she had cried when she entered the operation theatre.

Puja posted a happy family picture and wrote, "On the 9th of October 2020 we reached the hospital early morning after a sleepless night full of excitement, anxiety, happiness and all mixed emotions as we were about to see our baby for the 1st time and we were very much prepared to welcome him in this world." She also revealed that Kunal was not allowed to accompany her in the OT but due to COVID-19 measures that were put in place.

Puja shared "My husband was supposed to be inside the OT with me for my moral support during the surgery but due to this unfortunate corona situation he wasn't allowed and I had to go for it alone . I broke into tears as I was entering the OT cos honestly i was scared as it was my 1st time and I had no clue what's gonna happen to me but I had Hopes atleast if my I can hold my husband's hands I will be fine and that din happen, still I went ahead and only thing which was going on my mind was our baby and imagining what will he or she look like.”

Puja then revealed that the surgery went well and she got to see her baby for few seconds before being taken to the recovery room. However, due to 'some breathing issues,’ the couple could only meet and hold him for the first time after three days.

Puja concluded by stating, “Out heart and life is filled with joy and we both love him to our life but somehow I will never be able to forget those 3 nights without him. And I pray each and every child born should be safe and sound and may they never have to be away from their mothers." Check out the entire note below:

