Puneet Issar On Mukesh Slamming Sonakshi: If She Didn’t Know Ramayan’s Question, World Doesn’t End!

The World Doesn’t End If Sonakshi Didn’t Know Ramayan’s Question!

Puneet was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Khanna shouldn't have said that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn't know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn't end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn't have said what Khanna has said."

Puneet On Mukesh’s Remark On Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat

The actor also reacted to Mukesh's remark on Ekta's Mahabharat. He said that this is his personal opinion and do not want to speak against him (Mukesh). He added that Mukesh has yet again sparked off another controversy by speaking against Ekta.

‘As You Age, You Should Be Graceful’

Puneet feels that nobody has a copyright over Mahabharat and everyone has rights to make it. He added that Sajid Nadiadwala's grandfather made a film on Mahabharat, which was a super hit film. Dara Singh was the hero and it (Mahabharat, the film) was from Bhisham Pita's perspective. Puneet said, "As you age, you should be graceful. Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye (A fruit-bearing tree should bow down)."

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi

It has to be recalled that even Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha had defended her and told Bollywood Hungama, "I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly, what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion? Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn't disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone."