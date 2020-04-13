Puneet Issar On Mukesh Slamming Sonakshi: If She Didn’t Know Ramayan’s Question, World Doesn’t End!
Mahabharat actor, Mukesh Khanna's recent comments about Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha hasn't gone down well with many celebrities. A few days ago, Mukesh's co-star, Nitish Bharadwaj (who played Krishna) slammed the actor for his remarks. Now yet another co-star, Puneet Issar aka Duryodhan has reacted to the actor's comments on both Sonakshi and Ekta Kapoor. Puneet told Spotboye that if she (Sonakshi) didn't know one question of Ramayan in Kaun Banega Crorepati, the world doesn't end!
Puneet was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Khanna shouldn't have said that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn't know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn't end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn't have said what Khanna has said."
The actor also reacted to Mukesh's remark on Ekta's Mahabharat. He said that this is his personal opinion and do not want to speak against him (Mukesh). He added that Mukesh has yet again sparked off another controversy by speaking against Ekta.
Puneet feels that nobody has a copyright over Mahabharat and everyone has rights to make it. He added that Sajid Nadiadwala's grandfather made a film on Mahabharat, which was a super hit film. Dara Singh was the hero and it (Mahabharat, the film) was from Bhisham Pita's perspective. Puneet said, "As you age, you should be graceful. Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye (A fruit-bearing tree should bow down)."
Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi
It has to be recalled that even Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha had defended her and told Bollywood Hungama, "I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly, what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion? Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn't disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone."
